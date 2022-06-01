A place in the Play-Off final against Wales on Sunday awaits the winner of this evening’s clash at Hampden Park

Scotland will go head-to-head with war-torn Ukraine in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup Qualifying play-offs on Wednesday night, with the winner set to face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.

This contest was originally set to take place in April, but the match was rescheduled for the start of June due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with football taking a back seat as a result of the ongoing conflict.

The Scots have failed to qualifying for a World Cup finals since 1998 but they have a massive chance to move one step closer to ending their qualifcation hoodoo.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke ahead of the World Cup play-off against Ukraine.

Steve Clarke’s men picked up 23 points from their 10 qualifiers, courtesy of a record SEVEN wins, two draws and just one defeat as they finished runners-up behind runaway Group F winners Denmark.

However, Scotland ended their campaign with a surprise 2-0 victory over the Danes at Hampden last November and are currently unbeaten in their last eight international games.

Back-to-back draws in friendlies against Poland and Austria back in March was ideal preparation ahead of a busy month of action for the national team as the UEFA Nations League begins.

Ukraine, meanwhile, finished second in Group D behind France, securing 12 points from their eight games as they edged out third-placed Finland.

They haven’t featured at a World Cup since 2006, when they lost out at the quarter-final stage after losing 3-0 to Italy.

Ukraine were also quarter-finalists at Euro 2020 when they were knocked out by England.

Oleksandr Petrakov’s side will encounter Scotland for just the third time in their history. Both previous fixtures came during qualifcation for Euro 2008 - Ukraine winning 2-0 in Kyiv before the Scots ran out 3-1 winners in Glasgow.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Scotland vs Ukraine kick-off?

Who: Scotland vs Ukraine

What: World Cup Qualifying Play-Off (Semi-Final)

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Wednesday, June 1st - kick-off 7.45pm

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Subscribers can watch the match on the Sky Go app on any electronic device. You can also purcahse a one-off game pass for £11.98 on Now TV.

Who is the Play-Off semi-final referee?

Experience Dutchman Danny Makkelie will take charge of tonight’s World Cup Qualifying Play-Off semi-final.

The 39-year-old was the man in the middle during the 2020 Europa League Final between Inter Milan and Seville, so he is no stranger to handling the big occasions.

It will be his second trip to Glasgow this season after overseeing Rangers’ 2-0 Europa League group stage win over Sparta Prague last November and he will officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

He will be assisted at the national stadium by Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries with Serdar Gozbuyuk appointed as the fourth official.

Pol van Boekel and Jochem Khaphuis will be in position for VAR.

What are the latest match odds? (Bet365)

SCOTLAND 13/10 | DRAW 2/1 | UKRAINE 13/5

Scotland are narrow favourites, according to the bookies, at 13/10 to progress to the Play-Off final against Wales. Ukraine are further out at 13/5.

Southampton striker Che Adams is 11/2 favourite to be the first scorer, with Roman Yaremchuk at 6/1 for Ukraine.

What’s the team news ahead of Scotland vs Ukraine?

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was forced to withdraw from the 28-man squad at the weekend after suffering an injury setback.

His place was taken by former Motherwell attacking midfielder Allan Campbell who has been handed his first call-up following an impressive season with Championship side Luton Town.

Arsenal’s left-sided defender Kieran Tierney is absent as he continues to recover from knee surgery, while Nathan Patterson has been ruled out for this game by manager Steve Clarke.

Ross Stewart, right, during a Scotland training session at the Oriam.

The Everton full-back is another player who required an operation on an ankle problem and had been sidelined for two months prior to being named in Clarke’s squad for the upcoming games.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Scotland boss admitted: “Everyone except Nathan (is available). Nathan has run out of time a little bit for the first game, so he won’t be involved but everyone else is good to go.”

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson and Nottingham Forest centre-back Scott McKenna joined up with the squad yesterday morning for a training session after their Champions League and EFL Play-Off final involvement.

Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov has reportedly no fresh injury concerns after his squad trained on the Hampden pitch last night.