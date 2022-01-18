'It was a great strike' - Lesmahagow Juniors boss Neil Schoneville hails Ross Marchant winner against Lugar

Lesmahagow Juniors gaffer Neil Schoneville (Pic by David Grimason)

“Ross hit it from 30 yards right into the top corner with his right foot,” Schoneville told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette. "It was a great strike, a great goal to win any game.

"We played really well. Every one of our players was really good.

"We had a few other chances, although I wouldn’t say they were clear chances.

"But in the first half Kyle Weir shot across goal and Lewis Hill missed it by a couple of inches to make it 1-0.

"We had a free header at the back post that could have made it 1-0 as well.

"They had a great chance in the first half too but Colin (’Gow keeper Colin McGraw) made a great save.

"Our regular keeper Jordan’s been struggling a wee bit with a groin injury so we brought Colin in and that was his first game and he got a clean sheet in his first competitive game so he did well.

"Other than that one save he didn’t really have anything to do.”

Schoneville stressed that ’Gow also had the better of it in the second half, with Marchant’s cracker of a goal winning it.

"After that we’ve hit the bar, we’ve missed another sitter,” he added.

"One nil, we will take it but it could have been two or three. But fair play to Lugar, they gave us a game and kept plugging away.”