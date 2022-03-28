'It was a strange feeling going back' - Carluke Rovers co-boss Paul Davies assesses 4-1 win at former club Newmains United

Connor Cowan opens the scoring for Carluke at Newmains United (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

After Saturday’s victory – which saw Newmains player/manager David Menelaws score a late consolation goal for the hosts – Rovers have completed their 28 matches in West of Scotland League Conference B with 24 points.

They are currently in 11th spot and can only be overtaken by 12th placed Kello Rovers who are two points behind with two league games remaining this season.

Co-gaffer Davies, who along with Gupwell quit similar roles at Newmains in January, told GlasgowWorld Sport: “We left Newmains on very good terms. And we obviously appointed the new management team and the board that came in at Newmains so it was all very amicable.

"It was a strange feeling going back. It was a game that I wasn’t looking forward to but I knew we would be in the same league as Newmains next year. It was obviously good to get it done and out the way.

"Dillon Duddy did very well. For the Newmains goal (which made it 1-3), our keeper Dean Wilson took a passback and the ball got caught under his feet.

"He kind of stumbled over it which left an open net for their player to put the ball into the net.”

It’s an early feather in the caps of co-bosses Davies and Gupwell that Rovers have recorded a draw and a win in the two league fixtures under them.

Davies said: “We have just gone in, worked with the group, set out how we want to play.

"The guys have listened, taken it on board and we had a game plan on Saturday which we executed well.

"We knew how we wanted to play and it then led to Newmains going man to man with us. And we knew that we probably had enough in the tank to get the game over the line, which we did.

"Being respectful to Newmains, it was an equal game for the first 35 minutes which could have gone either way.”