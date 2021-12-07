'It was very frustrating' - Forth Wanderers boss Thomas Devine explains his reaction to Shots Bon Accord game being called off just five minutes before kick-off

It was raining heavily around noon but this had turned to heavy snow – which remained constant – as the players started warming up.
"The snow made it difficult in terms of seeing the lines etcetera,” said Forth manager Thomas Devine. “It’s not great when you’ve turned up, you’ve warmed up and you’re ready to go, but the snow was coming down quite heavily when the referee called it off.
"It was very frustrating. I ended up going and watching the second half of Lesmahagow v Irvine Vics.”
Forth host Glasgow Perthshire in the Kilmarnock Pie League Cup first round this Saturday, KO 1.30pm.