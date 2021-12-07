'It was very frustrating' - Forth Wanderers boss Thomas Devine explains his reaction to Shots Bon Accord game being called off just five minutes before kick-off

Forth Wanderers’ league game at Shotts Bon Accord on Saturday was called off just five minutes before the scheduled 1.30pm kick-off.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 8:15 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 8:16 am
Forth Wanderers manager Thomas Devine was frustrated by late postponement on Saturday

It was raining heavily around noon but this had turned to heavy snow – which remained constant – as the players started warming up.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"The snow made it difficult in terms of seeing the lines etcetera,” said Forth manager Thomas Devine. “It’s not great when you’ve turned up, you’ve warmed up and you’re ready to go, but the snow was coming down quite heavily when the referee called it off.

"It was very frustrating. I ended up going and watching the second half of Lesmahagow v Irvine Vics.”

Forth host Glasgow Perthshire in the Kilmarnock Pie League Cup first round this Saturday, KO 1.30pm.

Thomas DevineForth Wanderers