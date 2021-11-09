'It will be a big, big task for us' - Carluke Rovers boss Mark Weir expects tough test against Thorniewood United side who have just rattled in 11 goals

James Frames about to score his first goal against Greenock (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

"Every game for us just now is a toughie,” said Weir ahead of the Conference B clash at John Cumming Stadium, KO 1.30pm. "Looking back at our previous results, Newmains and Dalry beat us and they are below us in the league.

"At this precise moment, with Torniewood having just rattled in 11 goals in a game, it will be a big, big task for us on Saturday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As far as I know they have been scoring goals for fun in the past few weeks.

"Our injury list is still bad. The only one I’ve got back is Johnny Wilson who is now available.

"And I also brought in Josh Fullarton on loan from Forth which will be a good addition to the squad.

"Josh is a box to box midfielder with an eye for goal. That's something I’ve been needing and looking for since I’ve come into the job.

"Another few are training with me with a hope of bringing them on board.”

Work commitments prevented Weir from seeing new signing Fullarton making his Rovers debut last Saturday’s 4-2 league defeat at Greenock Juniors, for which assistant Kenny Neill took charge.

A nightmare first half cost Carluke, with Greenock scoring four before half-time although these included a dubious penalty and a goal which looked suspiciously offside.