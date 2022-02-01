'It's a recurring problem' - Carluke Rovers interim boss Kenny Neill bemoans loss of three goals from corners at St Cadoc's

Jonny Wilson tries to make headway for Carluke Rovers at St Cadoc's (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

The West of Scotland League Conference B clash was always likely to be tough for 12th placed Rovers at their third placed opponents, but poor basic defending added to Carluke’s woes in the 4-0 defeat.

“Losing three goals from corners is poor on our part and we’re disappointed,” Neill said.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was always going to be one of those backs to the wall type games. We set out to make ourselves hard to break down but ultimately if you can’t defend corners you’re in bother.

"It’s not something we practice loads but it’s basics in terms of picking your man up, it’s simple stuff really.”

Rovers are hoping for much better in this Saturday’s league game at second bottom Newmains United.

"In our recent games against Newmains it’s been setpieces that’s cost us,” Neill added. “They have beaten us twice this year.

"It’s something we’re definitely going to have to speak about this week. The onus is on us to get it right for a change.

"I don’t think the players are going to be judged against teams like Cambuslang and St Cadoc’s.

"I think Newmains, Royal Albert and Dalry are the games where we need to turn up and perform.”