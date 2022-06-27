'It's going to be really tough' - reaction as Lesmahagow Juniors, Carluke Rovers and Lanark United discover the teams they will be taking on in Division 3 next season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesmahagow Juniors boss Neil Schoneville is preparing his squad for a new challenge in Division 3 next season (Pic by David Grimason)

After reconstruction of the exisiting conferences set-up, the Clydesdale trio will play in Division 3 with Ardrossan Winton Rovers, Bellshill Athletic, Dalry Thistle, East Kilbride Thistle, Finnart, Girvan, Irvine Victoria, Kello Rovers, Larkhall Thistle, Lugar Boswell Thistle, Newmains United, Port Glasgow Juniors, Royal Albert, Saltcoats Victoria, Vale of Clyde and Vale of Leven.

“It’s a big league with 19 teams, with three getting promoted and potentially seven getting relegated,” said Lesmahagow secretary Andy Irving.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I saw the level we were at last year and it’s going to be really, really tough regardless of who it is we play.

“The whole West of Scotland League set-up – a Premier Division and Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4 – is being kept to a maximum of 90 clubs.

"It’s a great league, it’s a great set-up. It’s the pathway to the pyramid.”

Irving revealed that Lesmahagow – managed by Neil Schoneville – have already assembled a squad of 17 players for next season.

The secretary added: "It’s Neil's first time in management, it’s a learning curve for him.

"He has brought in coach Gerry Ward from Larkhall Thistle under-21s to help him.

“A lot of players have re-signed from last season and four boys from Larkhall under-21s – a defender, two midfielders and a striker - have joined us just to freshen things up.

"Neil knew he had to strengthen and time will tell to see how it goes.”

’Gow lost 3-1 at Division 1 outfit Gartcairn in their opening pre-season friendly on Saturday, with the Clydesdale side’s goal being scored by Kyle Weir.

"It could have been a lot more than 3-1,” Irving said. “We had a young goalkeeper in who played relatively well and kept the scoreline down.

"It was the first game back. It was the first game for everybody kind of bonding and gelling together again.”