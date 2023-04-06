McNamara was at Hampden Park on Wednesday to preview this weekend’s Scottish Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers.

Jackie McNamara believes a Celtic victory in Saturday’s Old Firm derby will seal the Scottish Premiership title.

Ange Postecoglou’s high-flying Hoops are nine points clear of bitter rivals Rangers heading into the Easter Weekend’s hotly-anticipated clash, having lost just once so far in the league this season.

The Glasgow giants clinched the League Cup title in February and will also face Michael Beale’s Gers in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup as they chase a famous treble.

Jackie McNamara of Celtic is challenged by Thomas Buffel of Rangers during an Old Firm Scottish Cup match in 2005

And Bhoys legend McNamara, who played over 250 games and won four league titles during a decorated decade at Parkhead, believes three points for Postecoglou’s men on home soil this weekend will be the knockout blow required to end the title race.

The former defender, 49, said: “If they win on Saturday, that will be it. A gap of 12 points, the goal difference as well, and with the games remaining you can’t see Celtic slipping up to that extent. It is already a big ask now for Rangers, if that is extended it is going to be a difficult one. Rangers need to win the match if they are to have any chance of catching Celtic.

“Celtic will go into the match as favourites because they are at home with the whole crowd as there are no away fans. It is like an extra man for the players. It’s a big ask for Rangers to come there and beat them. But it is not a free hit, you don’t get free hits in these games, the pressure is always on both sets of players because of the support and the attention it will receive around the world.

“You are conscious of that as a player, all eyes are on you, millions of people want you to get the right result. Celtic have been very strong, winning the League Cup, they have only lost one game in the league this season earlier in the season to St Mirren. There is a really strong mentality that Ange has created, they look really strong even when they have players out. They are going well in the Scottish Cup; the treble is on and that will be Ange’s aim to achieve that.”

Celtic’s chances of victory will be boosted by the absence of away fans at Parkhead on Saturday, after a decision was made between the two clubs last month to only admit home supporters. Allocations for travelling fans had dwindled over previous seasons, but McNamara hopes that the rivals can agree to have away fans return next season.

“I believe it is better to have the away fans there,” added McNamara, speaking alongside former Scotland boss Craig Levein at the launch of the eScottish Football Cup 2023 at Hampden Park on Wednesday. “It is a different atmosphere when they are not. It is part of our tradition and our history to have them there.

“As a player going to play at Rangers with Celtic, we had Celtic fans behind the goal with the whole stand, it’s the way it should be. The decision was made and they have stuck to that, but hopefully in time they will change back to normal.”

Celtic’s superb form this term has led to manager Postecoglou linked to raft of available jobs in the Premier League after a swathe of sackings in recent weeks.

The Australian is seen as a possible replacement for former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City, but McNamara believes he will be keen to build on the solid foundations he has created in Glasgow.

McNamara added: “He will know in his mind what he wants to do and what his plan will be, but by all accounts, he is enjoying himself and he will want to get stronger and push a bit further in the Champions League. There is no doubt he will be linked with a lot of jobs in England, there are a lot of jobs available, but I think his focus will be on Celtic.”

