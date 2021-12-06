'It's the worst we have ever been' - Caledonian Braves boss Ricky Waddell hits out after 7-0 home hammering by East Kilbride

Ricky Waddell (right) was not a happy man after Saturday's defeat

“There’s no excuses for the result,” Waddell said. “That’s the poorest we’ve been by a mile.

"I don’t believe East Kilbride are seven goals better than us in a general game.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I just think the boys went out, they played a bit like individuals rather than a team and we’ve never had that.

"I was as surprised as anybody to see that.

"We’ve got to take stock on that and ask questions why that happened.

"I think there’s a wee attitude in there of: ‘We’re a good side, we’ve got some good players’.

"But it got shown up today, that’s for sure and they got bullied all the way round the park.

"We just need to move forward pretty quickly. I couldn’t be any more unhappy or any angrier.”

Waddell, speaking to Braves TV, said the 47th minute dismissal of Scott Forrester had stopped any hopes of a comeback in its tracks.

"The referee said he punched him,” the boss added. “I was watching it, I didn’t see any punch.

"I felt the officials caused it themselves. I’m not looking for an outball with the officials but I thought they were very poor today.

"The wee soft free-kicks that you normally get, we didn’t get them and that caused that stramash, that scuffle and whatever happened, happened after that.

"But even at that, we’ve got bodies on the park, we’ve got to fight, we’ve got to scrap and we didn’t do it.

"So I’m going to ask questions massively of that team, why they didn’t do that and hopefully we can get the right answers.”