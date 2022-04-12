'I've never seen anything like it' - Lanark United co-boss Simon Eeles' concerns as 'non-Covid' illness badly hits his squad

United player/co-boss Simon Eeles – who was also sick for a few days – revealed that nine players were out ill for a 2-1 friendly win over St Peter’s in Renfrew last weekend and some face missing The Killie Pie West of Scotland League Cup third round encounter against ’Lok at Moor Park this weekend.

"We’ve had a real bad bout of illness throughout the club,” Eeles said.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But it’s actually not been Covid, it’s been chest infections. I don’t know if this is something that’s come off the back of Covid and people’s immune systems are low but I’ve never seen anything like it.

"Boys have been really, really ill in bed for two or three days at a time, not able to leave the house, including myself.

"For the St Peter’s game we managed to field a team, including local boys from Kirkfield 19s.

"It’s not been ideal preparation for Pollok but this illness looks to be a five or six day thing so we’re hoping, touch wood, we’ll get them all back healthy for Saturday.

"I just hope that none of the ones that are healthy now get ill, that’s also a concern.

"I’ve had a few sleepless nights, not just with me being ill. There’s always a concern but if it had been last Saturday we would have had real problems.

"It is what it is, we’ll crack on. I’m sure Pollok will have their own issues to deal with and we’ll go and give it our best shot.”

Despite his understandable trepidation about United’s health issues, Eeles can’t wait to take on the Glasgow big guns this weekend.

“Everyone at the club is massively looking forward to it,” he added. “It’s obviously a big challenge but it’s one that we’ve earned the right to get to having beaten Renfrew and Rob Roy in the last two rounds.

"We definitely deserve a crack at another top team.

"I’m really hoping there will be a good crowd. Pollok have had a fantastic season, they’d been top of the league for a long spell this season.