John Beaton has been named as the referee for the first Glasgow derby of 2023 between Celtic and Rangers at Ibrox on January 2.

Michael Beale’s side host their fierce city rivals in Govan in what is sure to be an enthralling contest knowing a victory would ensure the Light Blues reignite their Premiership title credentials.

Experience official Beaton will be the man in the middle of his fifth Old Firm meeting, with his previous assignment coming in the final derby of last season in May which finished 1-1 at Celtic Park.

Referee John Beaton will take charge of the Rangers v Celtic fixture at Ibrox on January 2. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Beaton’s previous record including overseeing a 5-1 victory for Celtic at Ibrox in April 2017 a 1-0 win for Rangers at home in December 2018, and a 2-0 triumph for Rangers in October 2020 at an empty Parkhead during the Covid-hit season.

The Scottish FA has announced the 40-year-old will be assisted by Daniel McFarlane and Dougie Potter, with Don Robertson confirmed as the fourth official. Willie Collum is in charge of VAR, which will be in operation for the first time at an Old Firm fixture.

Nick Walsh was handed the first derby of the season back in September, a 4-0 success for Celtic who currently sit six points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

The appointment comes 24 hours after Celtic confirmed their allocation for next month’s contest which has been limited to just 708 tickets for season ticket holders. Both clubs have slashed the number of briefs available to visiting fans in recent seasons compared to their traditional numbers.

The Hoops were previously given the full Broomloan stand at Ibrox, while Rangers could expect up to 8,000 away supporters in the corner of Celtic Park.

A Celtic statement read: “Tickets for the away match v Rangers on Monday, 2nd January are now on sale to eligible STH. The club received an allocation of 708 tickets for this match.”