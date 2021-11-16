Johnstone Burgh 2-2 Lesmahagow Juniors: 50-year-old Alan Colquhoun plays in goal as Lesmahagow Juniors get draw

'Gow boss Neil Schoneville watched his team concede a last minute equaliser

After a goalless first half, Burgh took the lead but ’Gow were furious that the strike wasn’t disallowed for what looked a blatant foul on Jordan Whitefield in the build-up.

But the visitors equalised spectacularly when a corner broke to Darren Lygate, who rifled the ball into the top corner from 25 yards.

Within two minutes it was 2-1 ’Gow when the home keeper fluffed a backpass, James Coffey stole the ball and set up Alan McFadden to score.

There was a blow for ’Gow on 85 minutes when Jamie van Nuil was shown a straight red card for a two footed tackle 10 yards into Johnstone’s half.

From the resultant free-kick, the hosts launched the ball into the ’Gow box, the ball was knocked down and they scored to make it 2-2 in the 90th minute.

Gary Nicholson was then sent off after a stramash, so ’Gow played six minutes of injury time with only nine men.

But they held on to secure a draw ahead of this Saturday’s home South Challenge Cup third round game against Drumchapel United, KO 1.30pm.

"That’s three games Alan has played for us in goal at the age of 50 and three games we’re unbeaten in,” ’Gow boss Neil Schoneville told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“He played against Maryhill, we beat them 3-1, he played against Bellshill, we won 5-1 and then he played again on Saturday.

"Considering we’ve not had our regular keeper Jordan Brown involved in those three games and we have taken seven points from nine which is great.

"Alan has been terrific.

"One point was better than nothing on Saturday but it’s two points thrown away. We should have won it.

"We should have managed the game correctly and seen the game out.

"We need to learn from it. Our discipline needs to be better, but that’s only two defeats in our last 11 games so we’re on a really good run.

"This Saturday gives us a good chance of getting to the last 32 of the cup.

"Drumchapel are a good team, they’re playing well, they’re at the top of the league (West of Scotland League Conference C) so they are no mugs.

"They have only lost two league games this season so it will be a hard game.

"But we believe with the players we’ve got that we can go and win the game.