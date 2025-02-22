The latest Celtic and Rangers news headlines on Saturday morning

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action against Hibs this weekend, with Brendan Rodgers’ men making the journey across the M8 to Easter Road just a few days on from their Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich in Germany.

Meanwhile, Rangers will entertain St Mirren at Ibrox as they look to chip away at Celtic’s 13 point lead at the top of the table. While we wait for this weekend’s fixtures to unfold, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the latest news for the two sides.

Legendary boss Jose Mourinho in classy Rangers address

Rangers have been drawn against Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the last 16 of the Europa League - but Istanbul boss Jose Mourinho confused he would have preferred a trip to Greece to take on Olympiacos instead because the travel time is shorter.

However, the Special One also conceded that Ibrox is an excellent venue. Speaking ahead of the draw being made after his side eliminated Belgian outfit Anderlecht, Mourinho said: “The flight time to Olympiakos is shorter so it could be them, but if we have to go to Scotland, we will go. They have a great stadium.

“It doesn't matter to us. It doesn't matter who our opponent is in the first match we will play in Istanbul. Fred will be an important absence for us there. We will forget about the Europa League now.”

Celtic's 'football doctor' lands award after 'significant' impact

Celtic’s Head of Football Operations Paul Tisdale has been recognised with an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Bath, for making a significant impact in their field.

With over 30 years of experience in the sports industry, the former Exeter City boss said: “I am delighted to receive my honorary title from the University of Bath. I would not have progressed into a coaching career if it were not for the opportunity I was afforded at Bath.”

Tisdale gave an eye-catching response in a scouting podcast last October prior to his Parkhead appointment declaring himself a “football doctor”. He stated: “I work as what I call a football doctor. I go into football clubs and I try to find performance-improvement solutions using data and also my experience as a coach.

“I can translate very well from the boardroom to the pitch, and from the pitch to the boardroom, and also deliver CPD or coach mentoring.”