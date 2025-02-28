The latest news for Rangers and Celtic on Friday afternoon building up to the weekend’s Scottish Premiership fixtures

Celtic and Rangers are busy preparing for this weekend’s latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Brendan Rodgers’ league leaders are in action against St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday evening, while Rangers welcome Motherwell to Ibrox earlier in the day.

Here’s a look at some of the latest headlines from the two Glasgow clubs on Friday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho learns Rangers suspension fate

Jose Mourinho has been handed a four-match ban and fined £35,000 after Fenerbahce’s goalless draw with rivals Galatasaray on Monday.

Their Turkish opponents accused the legendary Portuguese boss of making racist statements in his post-match comments, stating the Galatasaray bench were “jumping like monkeys” following an early challenge. He also said the fixture was better for being referred by Slovenian Slavko Vincic rather than Turkish officials after both clubs had requested a foreign appointment.

Amid the fall-out, Galatasaray outlined their plan to “initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho” and claimed he had made “ derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people.”

The Turkish Football Federation released decisions taken by it’s Professional Football Disciplinary Board on Thursday, which imposed sanctions on the former Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United coach for two separate disciplinary matters.

Fenerbahce had issued their own statement on Tuesday, suggesting Mourinho’s comments were “taken completely out of context and deliberately distorted”, and could “in no way be associated with racism.”

Celtic hold all the aces over loan star's future

FC Twente technical director Jan Streuer has revealed Celtic will have the final say on loan defender Gustaf Lagerbielke’s future.

The Swedish centre-back has developed into a key player for the Eredivisie side and has impressed since making his temporary switch to the Netherlands at the start of the campaign.

However, Twente opted against including an option-to-buy clause in the deal and would need to negotiate a transfer fee with the Scottish champions to land him.

Lagerbielke, who still has two-and-a-half years left on his Hoops contract, hinted earlier this month that he would be keen to turn his Dutch move into a permanent one. However, club chief Streuer admits the ball is currently in Celtic’s court.

He stated: “We’ll have to wait and see. It’s also important to find out what Celtic wants. Do they want to keep him? Do they see him as part of their squad or not?

“For us, he is a good player. He has a good mentality and is a good header of the ball. He is getting better and better. But we have no idea what Celtic wants. Maybe they want to loan him out for another year.”