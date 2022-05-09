Sky Sports & BBC presenter Eilidh Barbour claimed she had ‘never felt so unwelcome’ in the industry.

The Scottish Football Writers’ Association (SFWA) have apologised after keynote speaker Bill Copeland was said to have made racist, sexist and homophobic comments during last night’s awards ceremony.

Several prominent journalists and broadcasters walked out of its annual awards dinner on Sunday evening after the former Criminal Defence Lawyer caused widespread anger with his remarks.

The group said it was sorry “to anyone offended or upset by material from one of our after-dinner speakers” at the awards ceremony.

Tv presenter Eilidh Barbour took to social media to call out language used in an after-dinner speech at an awards night.

Eilidh Barbour, who covers Scottish football for Sky Sports, tweeted on Sunday night: “Never felt so unwelcome in the industry I work in than sitting at the Scottish Football Writers Awards.

“A huge reminder there is still so much to do in making our game an equal place.”

Connie McLaughlin, a freelance broadcaster for BBC and BT Sport tweeted: “I am sad to still be having this conversation... why am I spending my night discussing why misogyny is not funny... it’s 2022! Let’s move on from this! I love Scottish football, but come on we are better than this #sfwa #callitout #equalgame.”

Gabriella Bennett, who co-chairs the training and campaigning group Women in Journalism Scotland (WIJ), confirmed on social media her table also walked out of the awards ceremony at the same time as Eilidh’s group.

She said: “I was at these awards tonight and sat through the same sexist and racist jokes made by a keynote speaker. My table walked out at the same time as Eilidh’s did.”

WIJ now state the group is about to launch a campaign in a bid to tackle “this issue of sexism and inequality in sports journalism”.

In a statement, the SFWA said: “(The) Scottish Football Writers’ Association apologises to anyone offended or upset by material from one of our after-dinner speakers at last night’s annual awards dinner.

“We have agreed unanimously that this will act as a catalyst to review and improve the format of our future events to make it an enjoyable and inspirational event for all.”