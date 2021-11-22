Kello Rovers 2-3 Carluke Rovers: Debutant Gareth Kerr nets opener to delight gaffer Mark Weir

Gareth Kerr marked his Carluke Rovers debut with the winner at Kello on Saturday (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

Weir snapped up the tall striker, who had recently returned early from a scholarship in America to train with Forth Wanderers, and Kerr marked a fine debut by getting on the scoresheet in this West of Scotland League Conference B encounter.

“I thought Gareth had a really good game for not playing for over a month or so,” Weir told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"He took his goal really well and he should have been in at half-time with a hat-trick, he missed a few sitters.

"But overall performance I thought he had a great game, big, strong, physical boy, holds the ball up well so I was delighted with him.

"Not just his performance, the full team in general. They gave me exactly what I’ve been looking for since the start of the season.

"The willing to win was there. Considering the state of the park, it was absolutely shocking, I’ve seen better cowfields.

"The players won their individual battles first and foremost and they all battled and worked hard as a team, for each other.

"Saturday’s game was a cup final and we should have been out of sight first half but the usual Carluke Rovers, we like to make things difficult for ourselves.

"Squeaky bum time the last 10 minutes but three points, up the road, happy days, delighted.”

After Kerr had shot home the opener, Kello levelled on 27 minutes with their first attack.

But Carluke retook the lead on 63 minutes when a free-kick from the right was headed in by midfielder Mark O’Reilly.

It got better for the away team when Dillon Duddy made it 3-1, before Kello scored with 10 minutes remaining.

"I do need to give special mention and credit to young Mark O’Reilly who I thought was excellent,” Weir added.

"I was delighted for him and for him to score as well can only boost his confidence.”

The win moves 11th placed Rovers onto 20 points from 20 games, eight points ahead of 12th placed Kello who have played three games fewer.

Carluke – whose club captain Mark Cassidy is back in contention after recovering from injury – are in league action at fourth placed Ardeer Thistle – who are 13 points ahead of Rovers – this Saturday, KO 1.30pm.

Weir said: “I will keep saying it, every game’s difficult and Saturday’s no different, another trip to Ayrshire.

"I know they’re on a wee slippy slope at the moment, but listen that goes for nothing.