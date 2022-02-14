University of Stirling 0-4 Caledonian Braves: Hat-trick hero Kelly’s eye in at Stirling

Braves led 3-0 at half-time thanks to Kelly's penalty – awarded after he had been fouled – before Luke Main’s incredible whipped shot made it 2-0 after 25 minutes.

Kelly netted a third to make it 3-0 at half-time and added a fourth after the interval to delight Braves gaffer Ricky Waddell.

"Marc’s a good player,” Waddell said. “He was out for a full year; he had this kind of constant groin issue.

"Mark was at Hamilton Accies full-time and ended up at ourselves. I’ve got a lot of boys like that who have had to come out of the full-time game through lack of reserve football, lack of finances.

"But the boys seem to have found a home. Marc is certainly one who’s really kicked on this year and done really well.

"He links the game well and can play in a couple of forward positions – he gives us options – so I’m really pleased for him as he’s a good lad as well.”

Saturday’s win made it four consecutive victories in league and cup for Braves, who are ninth in the table with 38 points from 27 matches.

“We’re doing all right,” Waddell said. “It’s probably the first time all season – since the turn of the year – that we have had more or less a full squad barring a few bodies.

"So I feel that’s helped. There’s been a bit of competition for places and the boys know that we’ve got a decent squad there with everybody wanting to play, everybody wanting to contribute.

"I’ve been happy with the results, although the performances can be improved upon.

"That’s the obvious job, to try and improve week to week with performances.

"Saturday was a good result against a difficult side in Stirling Uni.”

Braves will start as warm favourites to continue their winning run this Saturday as they travel to face bottom side Vale of Leithen, who have only mustered five points from 28 games this season.

But they are not a team Waddell will be taking lightly, as he points out that the Scottish Borders side’s players and management – they are currently bossed by Grant Sandison – have changed considerably in recent weeks.

"I think we’ve certainly got the quality to go down there and win,” Waddell said.

"But – and I’ll be saying it to the boys – they have picked up with the new management team in and they turned round their full squad.

"They drew with East Kilbride not that long ago, a few weeks ago.

"I know they lost 4-0 at Celtic B on Sunday.

"Often these teams go with no fear, they have nothing to lose.

"That can cause you problems just with that mentality alone.

"So if we go, play our game and work as hard as we can work and have the right attitude – on probably a difficult surface – then I believe we’ll go and win the game.

"But if it’s anything less than that it becomes a struggle and we don’t want that.