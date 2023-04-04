Register
Kevin Clancy appointed referee for Celtic vs Rangers Glasgow Derby showdown with VAR officials confirmed

The vastly experienced 39-year-old official has been named as the man in the middle for Saturday’s Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

Kevin Clancy has been named as the referee for the blockbuster Glasgow derby showdown between Celtic and Rangers at Parkhead this weekend.

Ange Postecoglou’s league leaders lock horns with their fierce city rivals in Glasgow’s East End in what is sure to be another epic Old Firm encounter. Victory for the Hoops could effectively wrap up back-to-back Scottish Premiership crowns and move them within three wins of their 53rd championship, with Michael Beale’s Gers knowing they must claim maximum points to keep the title race alive.

Experience official Clancy will be the man in the middle for the third meeting between the sides this term, with his previous assignment of this fixture coming back in August 2021 when Filip Helander’s header gave Rangers a 1-0 victory.

The Scottish FA has announced the 39-year-old will be assisted by David McGeachie and Ross Macleod, with John Beaton confirmed as the fourth official. Meanwhile, Nick Walsh is in charge of VAR duties, alongside assistant Daniel McFarlane.

Walsh and Beaton handled the previous two head-to-heads earlier in the season.

