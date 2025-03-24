The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Tuesday morning

The return of domestic football is just around the corner as we near the end of the international break with Celtic and Rangers both back in action this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers and Barry Ferguson will assess a number of players returning from international duty over the coming 24 - 28 hours. Here are the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs on Tuesday morning.

Celtic keeper undergoing MRI scan on shoulder injury

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is undergoing MRI scans to determine the severity of his shoulder injury sustained in the Nations League play-off quarter final defeat to Portugal on Sunday night.

The veteran Danish stopper, who endured a busy night in Lisbon, could audibly he heard in a degree of pain after landing awkwardly on his shoulder, but was forced to play on after head coach Brian Riemer had used up all of his substitutions in the 5-3 aggregate loss.

Schmeichel was taken to hospital for assessment after the game, with Riemer admitting his coaching staff had considered taking him off to leave them with a player short. He stated: “If it had been possible, I would have replaced Kasper, but we had already made all our substitutions. We talked about Kasper going out, but he didn’t want to go out himself. As long as he could stand in goal, it was an advantage for us to have 11 players on the field. The alternative was that we only had nine outfield players if we had to put a man off the field and on goal.”

Danish squad doctor Morten Bosen provided an initial update on the 38-year-old’s condition yesterday morning, stating: “Kasper’s left shoulder was X-rayed last night and fortunately the images do not show anything abnormal. He is clearly in pain after a fall on his shoulder, so we are examining him further with an MRI scan.”

Scottish football pundit and former Hibs star Marvin Bartley was left frustrated by the incident, writing on X: “Kasper Schmeichel does his shoulder as the assistant ref puts his flag up for a blatant offside and he ends up trying to save it. Now screaming every time he has to dive. I get the rule if it’s close. That wasn’t! Especially as he had the halfway line as a blatant guide! Shambles.”

Rangers star earns widespread praise from Belgian media

Tenacious Rangers midfield star Nicolas Raskin has earned extensive praise from Belgian media after producing a man of the match display on his first senior international start.

The 24-year-old helped Rudi Garcia’s side secure a 3-0 Nations League play-off second leg victory over Ukraine in Genk on Sunday - ensuring they ran out 4-3 aggregate winners - and received a standing ovation from supporters as he was substituted in the 89th minute.

And media outlets in his homeland have been effusive in their praise of the Ibrox ace, who was the star of the show at the Cegeka Arena, just a few days on from coming off the bench in the first leg for his debut.

The former Standard Liege man has been in impressive form for the Light Blues this term, scoring two goals and providing six assists in 39 appearances including one against Celtic in the latest Old Firm clash at Parkhead earlier this months.

Sporza wrote: “Raskin and (Hans) Vanaken are emerging as a powerful duo in midfield,” while Nieuwsbald said: “Alert, constantly pointing, coaching, invariably playable, but also invariably unthreatened. In the Raskin zone, the Devils were allowed to play football carefree. It made him grow in the game. Raskin often played in an armchair. He handed out the passess for the central duo Debast-Faes.”