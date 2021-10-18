Kilsyth Rangers 2-2 Thorniewood United (5-6 on pens): Sweet day as McClair wins spot kick battle

Thorniewood United (in blue strips) won penalty shootout (Library pic)

The game finished 2-2 after extra time before the Viewpark team prevailed 6-5 in a penalty shootout, with McClair slotting in the decisive spot kick.

United secretary Eddie Lynas told the Times and Speaker: “Jack kept a cool head. You didn’t see any nerves in the lead-up to his penalty.

"He went for placement and just put it into the right hand side of the net.

"It was a morale boosting victory, especially after last week when we were very narrowly beaten 2-1 at St Cadoc’s after a last minute goal.

"We are well pleased with them. They’ve got some character and just keep fighting and fighting.

The other ’Wood scorers in the shootout were Stobie, Gillan, Small, Brown and Mullen, with each keeper saving one penalty each before the match was decided when Kilsyth’s final effort from 12 yards was blazed well over the bar.

Earlier, Fraser Stobie had headed Thorniewood into a first half lead before the hosts – who had the better of the opening 45 minutes – equalised via a free-kick to make it 1-1 at half-time.

It was 2-1 ’Wood early in the second half when Alastair Small netted from the penalty spot after being brought down in the box.

The away team squandered further chances to seal the win before Kilsyth netted a second leveller with just 10 minutes remaining following a goalmouth scramble.

"I spoke to their team after the game and they said that we did deserve to win on our second half performance,” Lynas added.

Third round ties are due to be played on November 22 but the draw had yet to be made at time of going to press.

"There’s a lot of big teams in this competition including Celtic B and Rangers B,” Lynas said.

’Wood are in Macron Scottish Junior Cup third round action at Shotts Bon Accord this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, Calderbraes 2008s football team have arranged a fundraising match for the Schiehallion children’s cancer ward, which all in the community are invited to suppprt.

On Sunday, October 31, Team McKean will take on Calderbraes coaches and dads (KO 1.30pm with the whole event running from 1pm to 5pm).

It’s £1 entry to the pitch, with family fancy dress, fun games and refreshments throughout the game and in the hall afterwards.