Goals by Fraser Scott, Dean Cairns and Gary Arbuckle ensured there would be no cup upset at the hands of lower league opponents for a Rabs side who could even afford the luxury of two missed penalties.

Rob Roy’s youngsters now have a home quarter-final with Arthurlie to look forward to in the spring, much to Maxwell’s delight.

He said: “It's always a potential banana skin going to a lower league team and the park was horrendous."Our goalkeeper [Reece Murdoch] also got injured un the warm-up so the preparation wasn't great but I thought that overall we were really dominant and comfortable in the whole game.

"We played some really good football, we pressed them really well and they never threatened us at bar the goal, which I thought was a foul on our keeper.

"We pressed them high. They tried to play it from the back by they couldn't live with our energy and tempo. We knocked the ball about as well as you could on a difficult surface and scored some good goals.

"The pressure was on us to deliver and we had a healthy support there.

"With the tradition Rob Roy has as a club in the Junior Cup it was important for us and there was a good reaction between the players and the supporters that travelled through. I’m delighted for them.

"With the ties not being played until March it gives us something to look forward to. But we've got a lot of games to look forward to before then."

The first of these on on Saturday when Rabs return to WoSFL Premier Division business with a trip to Hurlford as they look to boost their already impressive points tally of 25 for the season so far.

Maxwell said: “It's always difficult going down there.

"It's a tight pitch and they play the confines of the pitch really well and are always very difficult to beat.

"But we're going down there with three wins on the spin and a bit of confidence.