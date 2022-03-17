Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell is appealing for support to get the club back to Kirkintilloch

A rally will be held outside the town hall on Saturday as part of efforts to end an eight-year exile in Cumbernauld and move into the new Kirkintilloch Sports Complex being developed by East Dunbartonshire Council.

Maxwell, expected to address the rally, is on record as warning that the club could fold if they don’t get back to Kirkintilloch and has already collected over 2,000 signatures on a petition to bring the club home.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I’m asking for people to come out and support us and believe in an institution that’s been part of your town’s history for 100-plus years.

“We’ve definitely raised awareness over the past few weeks since starting the petition and have had a lot of engagement with MSPs, who are telling us positive things, but, for me, it’s easy to talk. We need to put that into action.

“You’re only asking for people on Saturday morning to give half an hour of their time to come down. We’re a big town, a big community, and to ask for a few hundred people to come out and support us is not a big ask.

“Come along, do your bit to give your support and enjoy the rest of your Saturday and then go up the road knowing you’ve done your bit to save an institution which is part of your town’s history.”