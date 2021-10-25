Camelon V Kirkintilloch Rob Roy 11/09/21 East of Scotland League Rob Roy manager Stewart Maxwell

Over the years Maxwell has seen his side enjoy dramatic cup wins over the likes of Linlithgow Rose, Glenafton and Auchinleck Talbot.

And he says their 4-3 win over Carnoustie ranks with any of them.

Rabs were 2-0 down at half-time, after conceding a controversial penalty just two minutes in and a second on the stroke of half-time.

After a half-time blast from Maxwell they hit back to level at 2-2 with goals from Sean McMonigle and Ciaran McPherson, only for Panmure to regain the lead with just seven minutes to go.

But Maxwell’s young charges refused to give up and Michael Baber equalised in the 90th minute before a sensational 30-yard Luke Kelly strike two minutes into stoppage time sealed a remarkable win and a trip to Johnstone Burgh in the last 16.

"I've been involved in some epic games at Rob Roy over the years, a lot of 4-3s, and that was right up there,” said Maxwell.

"We were terrible in the first half, we never got into our groove at all, and to say I gave them the hairdrier treatment at half-time is an under-statement.

"I was very animated but we had a great support up there and we were letting ourselves down, not even a shadow of the team we are.

"I said if I could take them all off I would, but I couldn’'t and they had to battle through this and go and make a fist of it. And they were by far the better team in the second half.

"We had an unbelievable support and we had to walk through them to get to the changing room after the game.

"They created a galleyway exit for us and and between scoring the winner in the final minute and to see the elation of the supporters, that's it for me, that's what it's all about.

"They are a decent side and nobody has scored four goals against them all season.