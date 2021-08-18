Rob Roy have had some memorable Scottish Junior Cup occasions to savour, including this 2017 win over then holders Glenafton (pic: Jamie Forbes)

Despite leaving the junior ranks, clubs from the West of Scotland Football League are still taking part in the competition.

And while the absence of former East Region clubs has reduced the attraction for some, it’s still an important aim for Rabs boss Stewart Maxwell and his young side.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “People might think we're not concerned about the cup, but I am. These guys, if they get it right on the day, have got the chance of going far in this competition but it will be a very tough game for us.

"It gives them a break from a long league schedule and a dream that they can win silverware.

"Our support love the Scottish Junior Cup and it's a chance for us to try and do well in it. But Greenock are a good side and they always have been very tough to beat down there.”

Rob Roy – who are also in league action tonight (Wednesday) at home to Rutherglen Glencairn – saw their four-match winning run come to an end on Saturday as an under-strength side lost 3-1 at Glenafton.

But Maxwell was still able to take positives from the loss.

He said: “You obviously want to keep the winning run going, but I felt that with seven players out and the tough schedule we were on it was just a bridge too far for us.

"But analysing the game, we were excellent in the first half, the better team. Probably the wee Achilles heels we've had was that we never took our chances and went in 1-0 down.

"We were the better side, created more chances and were better on the ball so that was a bit of a blow.

"As much as I didn't think we played as well in the second half, a couple of massive decisions went against us.

"We've had an absolute stonewall foul on our centre-half for the second goal, so much that their player stopped because he thought it was a foul. And even their manager said at the that we were denied a stonewall penalty as well.

"It's going to take a bit of time but things are moving in the right direction.