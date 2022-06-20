Knowetop Primary School boys celebrate win at football tournament

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knowetop Primary School players celebrate their tournament win (Submitted pic)

Earlier this month at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, the Motherwell kids saw off opposition from fellow Motherwell schools St Brendan’s Primary, Cathedral Primary, Muirhouse Primary (the latter of which entered first and second teams), and New Stevenston Primary. St Brendan’s were runners-up.

Tournament organiser and Knowetop manager Ross Jamieson, 44, of Motherwell, told the Times and Speaker: “It was the first tournament in the town since pre-Covid times and it was a hard fought competition.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was fantastic for the coaches, the players and all of the parents that were watching as well.

"The matches were all excellent and the kids had a great time.

"The standard of play was impressive, with good tight games which were well refereed by Braidhurst High School pupils.”

The winning Knowetop squad – some of whom are pictured above celebrating their triumph at the end of the tournament – was comprised of manager’s son Finlay Jamieson, Matthew Pettigrew (team captain), Cooper Penman, Cody Loudon, Aaron McWhinnie, Harry Wells, Cole Hamilton (the tournament’s leading goalscorer), Jack Hamilton, Calum MacFarlane, Cade Bain, Oliver Rae and Zach Somers.

Gaffer Jamieson said that – given the amount of hard times that we have all endured at the hands of the pandemic for over two years now – the event had seemed extra special because it was the first time that local youngsters had got the chance to gather together to contest such a competition since 2019.

"Everyone defintely did seem to appreciate the occasion more,” Jamieson added.

"I appreciate this paper putting the story about this tournament out there because it will be fantastic for all the kids to see it.

"This will be an annual competition now.