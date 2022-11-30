The Ivory Coast legend believes his time working alongside Brendan Rodgers will prove invaluable

Former Celtic, Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure reckons working alongside Brendan Rodgers for almost ten years will stand him in good stead as he takes his first steps into management.

The Ivorian - capped 120 times by his country - has been appointed as Wigan Athletic’s new boss on a three-and-a-half year deal, with the club currently sitting in the English Championship relegation zone.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old has left Rodgers’ coaching staff at Leicester City to forge his own path as part of the move to the DW Stadium.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers (left) with Kolo Toure Picture: SNS

Rodgers first signed Toure during his spell in charge of Liverpool and the pair were later reunited when he took over at Celtic Park in 2016. The powerful centre-back made just ten first-team appearances for the club but his affiliation to the Scottish champions remained after deciding to hang up his boots in 2017.

Rodgers added Toure to his backroom team and they would both move back to the Premier League with Leicester City in 2019 where Toure remained an important member on the Foxes coaching staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While admitting it was a tough decision to leave the King Power Stadium, he praised ex-Parkhead manager Rodgers for presenting him with various coaching opportunities over the past five years as he transitioned from calling time on his playing career in Glasgow.

Speaking after his unveiling, an emotional Toure said: “I would like to thank all the fans, players and staff of Leicester City Football Club and of course Brendan Rodgers for making me feel so welcome for so many years. The experiences that I have amassed under Brendan have been invaluable and I’m sure they will help me in this next chapter of my career.

“I am extremely proud to be named Manager of Wigan Athletic. Wigan is a big club with hugely passionate fans. Together, we can continue to make the right steps forward. I’m excited to work with this talented group of players and staff, and immensely look forward to my time ahead.”