The former Dunfermline midfielder is aiming to nail down a regular starting spot with the Jags

Kyle Turner celebrated his 24th birthday earlier this week and is eager to mark the milestone by extending Partick Thistle’s unbeaten run to seven games.

The playmaker, who has drifted in and out of Jags squad in recent weeks following a steady run of games at the start of the season, is desperate to cement a regular spot in boss Ian McCall’s starting line-up.

Turner is hopeful his performance during last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Scottish Championship leaders Kilmarnock, which ended a run of three straight goalless draws, was strong enough to keep his place in the side.

Thistle are on their travels again this weekend as they head for Somerset Park to face Ayr United and Turner has urged his team-mates to start showing more consistency, something he feels they have struggled with so far this season.

The former Stranraer midfielder believes the Jags are capable of stepping up another gear in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

He said: “You want to play every week and it was good to get back in the team against Kilmarnock. I was happy to get 90 minutes in the tank again.

“We know how tough it is going down to Somerset, it’s never easy but we’ll go down there with confidence after a massive result on Saturday.

“Somerset is a tight pitch and I don’t know what the weather is going to be like so it could be tough conditions but it’s always a battle down there.

“We need to be ready for it because we know what to expect from them. We obviously had a good result against them at Firhill but it’s a completely different game going down there. We know it will be tough.

“That’s us six games unbeaten, three draws in there as well but confidence is high in the camp. The boys are just looking forward to the next game and trying to get more points on the board.

“I feel like obviously we had a few 0-0 draws and after winning 6-1 at Hamilton it was all about getting consistency, scoring goals, and defending well.

“We just need to keep doing what we’re doing and I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

Turner joined the Maryhill outfit in the summer on a free transfer after a two-year spell at Dunfermline.

He admits the blend of experience and rising talent in McCall’s squad is exciting to be part of going forward and confirmed the Jags boss often gives him pointers which are proving beneficial.

“I’m loving it,” Turner admitted on his first couple of months at Firhill. “All the boys have been brilliant with me and the gaffer, (assistant manager) Archie and (coach) Neil Scally have been great with me as well.

“It’s about producing good performances on the pitch and staying in the team.

“I’m learning a lot from the manager. He’s always chatting to me, telling me things I can work on or get better at.

“We’ve also got experienced boys in the team: Banzo (Stuart Bannigan), Brian Graham, Fozzy (Richard Foster), (Ross) Docherty, (Kevin) Holt, so there’s a lot of experience in the team. I’m learning off them as well.”