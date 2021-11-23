Lanark United 1-3 Yoker Athletic: Hope for new bosses Simon Eeles and Andy Soutar in their first league game

Simon Eeles (right) and Andy Soutar are Lanark's new management team

After a goalless first half, a fine strike by striker Deryn Lang – a new signing from Royal Albert – put United 1-0 up in Saturday’s home West of Scotland League Conference C clash against Yoker Athletic.

Lanark still led 1-0 after an hour before crumbling in the closing stages to eventually lose 3-1 after goals by Waddell, Maxwell and McDonald.

"I was quite happy with lots of aspects of our play,” Eeles told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"I thought the boys took on information and stuff that we’re trying to do.

"I thought we had the better of the first half and we created some really good opportunities.

"We opened them up quite a few times. We were probably disappointed to go in 0-0 at half-time.

"I thought the boys knocked the ball about well in the first half.

"We took the lead but then just sort of ran out of steam unfortunately in the last 15 or 20 minutes which is obviously something we need to address. But we played well for large spells of the game.”

Co gaffer Eeles was pleased that new signing Lang made a positive impression on his Lanark debut.

"It was a really good tidy finish into the corner by Deryn,” he said. “I was pleased with him and obviously to get his goal was good.

"I think he has a good turn of pace, a good first touch and he’s willing to learn.

"He is still a young boy so he’s still raw but he’s got plenty of potential.”

Other new arrivals at Lanark are ex-Blantyre Vics captain Gary Campbell, a centre half, and left sided defender Cammy Lawson – who Eeles rates as “a fantastic young player” – on loan from Blantyre until the end of the season.

United, who only have eight points from 19 league games this season, host 11th placed Ardrossan Winton Rovers in the league this Saturday, KO 1.30pm.

"Ardrossan is another good test,” Eeles said. “I think this conference is probably the most even out the three in terms of all the teams from top to bottom are capable of beating each other.

"Ardrossan is a good side. They have signed a few players this week, as have we.

"It’s definitely a game that we’ll be looking to try and get something from.

"We’ll be looking to go and try and get three points.”

Eeles acknowledged that improving players’ fitness at this stage of the campaign could be tough, but attempts to do this will be made over the next few weeks.

"It’s hard to build fitness during the season unfortunately but we will work the boys hard,” Eeles said.

"A lot of the boys haven’t had a pre-season. We will address that and hopefully build a bit of confidence as well.

"We said when we came in that what we want to do realistically is try and stabilise the club. Try and get a good feeling going again and ultimately that comes from winning games.

"The players looked down when we came in so we’ve just tried to raise the spirits a bit.