Lanark United 3-3 St Anthony's: United stop rot with draw

Lanark United boss Colin Slater

United earned a much needed point thanks to a double by Ian Watt and another goal by his young strike partner Ben Elliot.

The Yowes – bossed by interim manager Colin Slater – remain near the foot of the league table, as they are second bottom with just seven points from 14 matches.

Lanark’s bid to start climbing up Conference C continues this Saturday when they travel to seventh placed Kilsyth Rangers for a league fixture which kicks off at 2pm.