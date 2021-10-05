Lanark United 3-3 St Anthony's: United stop rot with draw

Lanark United ended a run of four straight league defeats by drawing 3-3 at home to St Anthony’s in last Saturday’s West of Scotland League Conference C encounter at Moor Park.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:35 am
Lanark United boss Colin Slater

United earned a much needed point thanks to a double by Ian Watt and another goal by his young strike partner Ben Elliot.

The Yowes – bossed by interim manager Colin Slater – remain near the foot of the league table, as they are second bottom with just seven points from 14 matches.

Lanark’s bid to start climbing up Conference C continues this Saturday when they travel to seventh placed Kilsyth Rangers for a league fixture which kicks off at 2pm.

They follow that with a trip to Troon in the South Challenge Cup a week on Saturday.

