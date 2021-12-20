Lanark United call off game as Moor Park still deemed 'unsafe'

Some of the carnage at Moor Park after Storm Arwen hit on November 27

Back on November 27, suspected wind gusts of around 80mph at the hands of Storm Arwen wreaked destruction at United’s Moor Park Stadium, causing that weekend’s scheduled home league game against Ardrossan Winton Rovers to be postponed.

Stands which had been erected way back in 1948 were blown several feet through the air and onto ground at the front of the stadium, with two concrete stone beams that had been holding the stands being snapped in two.

There then followed a major clean up operation, with United co manager Simon Eeles, committee members and fans gathering at Moor Park to try and do whatever they could to clear up the debris over several hours.

Despite the carnage, hopes had been high that United would be back at Moor Park when enough debris was cleared, with provisional plans for fans to watch the Neilston game from their cars parked pitchside.

But, sadly for United, this idea didn’t come to fruition, with the club Tweeting pre-match: “Sadly Saturday’s match versus ⁦⁦Neilston has been postponed due to safety concerns in and around Moor Park.

"We had hoped to have everything made safe but the clock has beaten us.