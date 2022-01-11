Lanark United co boss Simon Eeles keen to get back into league action this weekend

United, bottom of the table with eight points from 20 games, have been showing a gradual improvement under new co bosses Simon Eeles and Andy Soutar.
This Saturday, Lanark have an away league game against third placed Petershill with kick-off at 1.30pm.
Eeles, who revealed that repair work on United’s Storm Arwen-damaged Moor Park ground is continuing, said: “It’s a very tough game against probably the form team in all leagues right now.
"We will give them every respect but are looking forward to getting back to playing after the break.”