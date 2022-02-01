Lanark United to play 'home' game at ground of local rivals this Saturday

Due to Moor Park still needing renovation works from the devastating effects of Storm Arwen in November, Lanark United will play this Saturday’s home league game against Glasgow Perthshire at Carluke’s John Cumming Stadium, with kick-off at 2pm.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 11:53 am
John Cumming Stadium (pictured) will play host to Lanark United home game this weekend

United boss Simon Eeles told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Hopefully we’ll get our last couple of games back at Moor Park.

"I think we’re at the stage now where the company doing the works are drawing up plans for the new stand.

"And they are just going back in forth in terms of trying to get it done within their budget, with insurance and stuff like that.

"It’s quite a long process but I think they’re hopeful that they’ll get it done soon.”

United, bottom of Conference C, earned a point on Saturday when Jack Hamilton’s late equaliser sealed a 1-1 draw at Vale of Clyde.

After winning the ball, Hamilton produced a good piece of skill before scoring with his left foot.

“I think it was quite an even first half,” Eeles said. “We probably had the better of the first 20 minutes and then they were a wee bit better in the latter part of the first half in which they scored.

"We were a bit disappointed at half-time. We let them know the things that weren’t going quite right.

"But I got a good response from them second half, which I thought we dominated and thoroughly deserved at least a point. On another day we could have nicked three points.

"The only disappointing thing – considering we had so much of the ball second half – I thought we didn’t create as many chances as I would have liked.”

Lanark United