Lanark United to play 'home' game at ground of local rivals this Saturday

John Cumming Stadium (pictured) will play host to Lanark United home game this weekend

United boss Simon Eeles told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Hopefully we’ll get our last couple of games back at Moor Park.

"I think we’re at the stage now where the company doing the works are drawing up plans for the new stand.

"And they are just going back in forth in terms of trying to get it done within their budget, with insurance and stuff like that.

"It’s quite a long process but I think they’re hopeful that they’ll get it done soon.”

United, bottom of Conference C, earned a point on Saturday when Jack Hamilton’s late equaliser sealed a 1-1 draw at Vale of Clyde.

After winning the ball, Hamilton produced a good piece of skill before scoring with his left foot.

“I think it was quite an even first half,” Eeles said. “We probably had the better of the first 20 minutes and then they were a wee bit better in the latter part of the first half in which they scored.

"We were a bit disappointed at half-time. We let them know the things that weren’t going quite right.

"But I got a good response from them second half, which I thought we dominated and thoroughly deserved at least a point. On another day we could have nicked three points.