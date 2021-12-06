League's top scorer Tony Watt understands why Steve Clarke doesn't pick him for Scotland

Watt has been in excellent form for 'Well

Without Watt, the Scots qualified for this summer’s Euro finals and have sealed a home play-off semi-final against Ukraine next March in the battle to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next November and December.

Watt, whose goal in the 1-1 draw at Hibs on Saturday took him clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership goalscoring charts on nine goals, said: “People always mention Scotland to me when I am doing well but, look, they are in the play-offs so they are doing something right!

“Steve Clarke has enough (options). You saw Che Adams against Denmark. You can’t really complain when you see that performance.

“I was sitting in the house saying I understand why he has picked him!

“I am happy I am enjoying football again.

“There have been times in my life when I have hated it and there have been times when I have been happy and confident.

“Now I have got the love back, I am back to being obsessed with it, so I am going to try and prolong my career as long as possible and, who knows, maybe in the next ten years I can get back in there.

“For now Scotland are not doing anything wrong, so if that stays the same way then I won’t have one bad feeling towards him.”