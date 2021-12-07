Lesmahagow Juniors 2-2 Irvine Victoria: ’Gow lead twice but are held

On a muddy pitch which had passed a morning inspection, Lewis Hill headed ’Gow ahead following a corner.
Vics equalised shortly before half-time after player/manager Neil Schoneville was dispossessed, the ball stopping in stagnant water on the edge of the box before being shot low into the right corner.
In increasingly difficult conditions, Hill put ’Gow 2-1 up on 75 minutes when he shot home a Gary Nicholson pass.
Vics levelled from the spot with five minutes left following a foul.
Thirteenth-placed ’Gow have no fixture this Saturday.