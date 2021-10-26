Lesmahagow Juniors 3-1 Maryhill: 52-year-old keeper stars as 'Gow win with goal from halfway line

Neil Schoneville celebrated Lesmahagow Juniors' 3-1 win over Maryhill on Saturday from afar (Pic by David Grimason)

’Gow – for whom veteran assistant boss Alan Colquhoun was between the sticks after regular custodian Jordan Brown called off at 10.30am when his wife was rushed into hospital – went behind to a first half breakaway goal in this West of Scotland League Conference A clash but Scott Mathieson equalised in incredible style from near the centre circle after 50 minutes.

’Gow boss Neil Schoneville, who wasn’t at the game after testing positive for coronavirus, said: "It was understandable that Jordan called off because family comes first.

"Alan made a couple of good saves. He got a hand to the goal as well but just couldn't keep it out.

“For our goal from the halfway line, Maryhill cleared the ball, Scott went to meet it, hit it first time and it’s looped right over the keeper’s head and in the net.

"I don’t now whether Scott meant it or not or whether it was a clearance.”

Things got even better for ’Gow on 70 minutes when Gary Nicholson rifled the ball high into the net after the ball broke to him following a corner.

And Kyle Weir made it 3-1 with five minutes remaining when he slotted the ball home after a short free-kick routine.

"By all accounts the team was outstanding on Saturday, well worthy of the 3-1 win,” added Schoneville, who watched the game live on Facebook. “And every player on the park deserves plaudits for it. With everything that was flung at us, it makes the result even sweeter.

"It was a great result considering Maryhill were sitting fourth.

"We have also beaten Muirkirk who were sitting third so it shows we can more than compete with the teams at the top.

"That’s one defeat in eight and the only team to beat us is Arthurlie who are second.”

Schoneville, who has now recovered from Covid, is clear to attend training sessions again.