Lesmahagow Juniors 5-1 Bellshill Athletic: Boss Neil Schoneville delighted with five star 'Gow

'Gow boss Neil Neil Schoneville (Pic David Grimason)

’Gow boss Neil Schoneville said: “We had seven players missing through injury, suspension and away on holiday.

"We were down to the bare bones. But the lads were great. We started off brilliant and Coffey scored two goals in the first five minutes.

"Then Faddy scored a third to make it 3-0 at half-time.

"Bellshill pulled one back but then the guys started playing again and kind of ran over the top of them.

"It possibly could have been more goals for us.”

Bellshill were taking the field with a new manager and players following the recent sacking of Derek Wilson which led to the exodus of his entire squad.

Schoneville added: "Fair play to Bellshill, they gave it their all until the 90th minute so they never gave up.

"It’s a hard job they’ve got trying to build a team from scratch so considering their circumstances they did all right.”

Forth Wanderers had a 3-0 home win over Maybole Juniors in the same division, while Lanark United earned a 3-3 draw at Wishaw Juniors in Conference C.

League fixtures this Saturday (1.30pm KOs) are: Johnstone Burgh v Lesmahagow, Lanark v St Roch’s.

On the Johnstone game, Schoneville added: “Confidence is high. I think we’ve only lost two of the last 10 and that was against Arthurlie who are beating everybody and against Maybole last week.

"We were down to 10 men for the full game and down to nine men for 45 minutes. Other than them, we’re on a really good run just now.

"So we want to continue that run. If we win on Saturday then we get within touching distance of mid table so that’s our aim.