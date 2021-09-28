Lesmahagow Juniors boss Neil Schoneville's playing comeback inspires fine run in last four games

The upsurge in ’Gow’s form has coincided with Schoneville playing in the 2-2 home Macron Scottish Junior Cup first round draw against Dundee North End (’Gow lost 5-4 on penalties, league wins at Irvine Victoria (5-1) and Muirkirk Juniors (3-0), and a 4-0 South Challenge Cup success at Upper Annandale.
Schoneville said: “We’re doing a lot better now. Confidence is high and we’re on a wee bit of a run.
"We have become more solid recently. We’ve got a settled formation now as well and we’ve started to get a settled team.”
Lesmahagow Juniors – idle last Saturday – host Girvan in the West of Scotland League Conference A this Saturday, KO 2pm.
They’ll have to beat them without Schoneville as he is missing the game through suspension.