Lesmahagow Juniors boss Neil Schoneville's playing comeback inspires fine run in last four games

The reintroduction of player/manager Neil Schoneville to the Lesmahagow Juniors rearguard has seen the Craighead Park men undefeated in 90 minutes in their last four league and cup games.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 11:03 am
Lesmahagow Juniors gaffer Neil Schoneville (Pic by David Grimason)

The upsurge in ’Gow’s form has coincided with Schoneville playing in the 2-2 home Macron Scottish Junior Cup first round draw against Dundee North End (’Gow lost 5-4 on penalties, league wins at Irvine Victoria (5-1) and Muirkirk Juniors (3-0), and a 4-0 South Challenge Cup success at Upper Annandale.

Schoneville said: “We’re doing a lot better now. Confidence is high and we’re on a wee bit of a run.

"We have become more solid recently. We’ve got a settled formation now as well and we’ve started to get a settled team.”

Lesmahagow Juniors – idle last Saturday – host Girvan in the West of Scotland League Conference A this Saturday, KO 2pm.

They’ll have to beat them without Schoneville as he is missing the game through suspension.