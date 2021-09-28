Lesmahagow Juniors boss Neil Schoneville's playing comeback inspires fine run in last four games

Lesmahagow Juniors gaffer Neil Schoneville (Pic by David Grimason)

The upsurge in ’Gow’s form has coincided with Schoneville playing in the 2-2 home Macron Scottish Junior Cup first round draw against Dundee North End (’Gow lost 5-4 on penalties, league wins at Irvine Victoria (5-1) and Muirkirk Juniors (3-0), and a 4-0 South Challenge Cup success at Upper Annandale.

Schoneville said: “We’re doing a lot better now. Confidence is high and we’re on a wee bit of a run.

"We have become more solid recently. We’ve got a settled formation now as well and we’ve started to get a settled team.”

Lesmahagow Juniors – idle last Saturday – host Girvan in the West of Scotland League Conference A this Saturday, KO 2pm.