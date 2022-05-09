Lesmahagow Juniors secure main home kit sponsor for next two seasons

“I’m absolutely delighted with the deal,” said ’Gow secretary Andy Irving. “It was done and dusted in half an hour.
"Sked Construction has been good to the club in past years. Stephen sponsored our away kit about 10 years ago and I thought I would send him a message to see if he was interested because in the past he was always willing to help.
"He’s a local lad. He was born and bred in Lesmahagow and he’s got a good growing business.
"Stephen was delighted to help the local club.”
’Gow have 10 players already signed for next season.