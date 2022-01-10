Liam Shaw loan arrival part of big changes in midfield options for Motherwell

Barry Maguire has penned a new deal until summer 2024 (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

“We’re very happy to bring Liam into the club on loan until the summer,” Alexander told the club website. “He’s a player that has all the attributes we look for in our midfield.

“He comes into a strong group of players and his addition improves that again.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s motivated and eager to play football and we look forward to working with him.”

Ross Tierney has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal after leaving Bohemians (Pic courtest of Motherwell FC)

Shaw, 20, only joined Celtic from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

Having risen through the ranks at Hillsborough, his professional debut came in the National League during a loan spell with Chesterfield in November 2019.

Returning to Wednesday, he made two appearances in the prolonged 2019/20 season before establishing himself in the Owls’ side, making a further 22 appearances.

Signing a pre-contract with Celtic last March, he made his debut by starting the UEFA Europa League match with Real Betis in early December.

Celtic managed to beat the Spanish aces 3-2 in that game at Celtic Park, with ex-Motherwell favourite David Turnbull scoring the winner.

After that match, Shaw followed that up with a substitute appearance in a Celtic game away to St Mirren.

Meanwhile, a further boost for Motherwell has come via midfielder Barry Maguire signing a contract extension until summer 2024.

“I’m delighted Barry has committed himself to us at an important stage of his career,” Alexander said.

“He’s consistently shown he has all the attributes of a player we want, from how he trains and prepares, to his will to win and quality.

“He’s great to work with and we believe he will continue to progress into a top midfield player.”

Maguire has been an impressive and regular performer in midfield this campaign, making 15 appearances and netting one goal.

The 23-year-old has played 57 times in total, scoring twice, since making his professional debut in April 2018.

Further midfield options for the second half of the season will be provided by Republic of Ireland Under 21 international Ross Tierney, who is joining Motherwell on a three-and-a-half-year contract after leaving Bohemians.

Big changes in the centre of the park for the Steelmen during this month have also resulted in a pair of departures.

Defensive midfielder Mich’el Parker leaves without playing a first team game, with the ex-Liverpool and West Ham United trainee only having been on the bench for three Premier Sports Cup group stage matches earlier in the campaign.

And Robbie Crawford has departed Fir Park to join Partick Thistle.

The midfielder leaves on a permanent basis to the Scottish Championship side.

Crawford had initially joined on loan from Livingston in the summer of 2020, before making his move permanent last January.