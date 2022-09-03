The Israeli winger fired home the opening goal in the first-half and celebrated with a touching tribute at Parkhead.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liel Abada paid an emotional tribute to young Celtic supporter Leon Brown as he celebrated his early opening goal in this afternoon’s Glasgow derby against Rangers.

The 14-year-old Hoops fan tragically passed away in his home last month and his mother, Lauryn Keating, has urged fans of both clubs to take part in a 14th minute applause at Parkhead.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting a message on social media, she wrote: “This morning my whole world came crashing down around me. The love of my life, my best friend, my son Leon passed away during the night.

“Leon Brown I have never felt heartbreak like this before, I love you so much that you’ll ever get to know and I will never stop missing you my little angel boy.”

She added: “We have arranged a clap for Leon on the 14th minute of the game on Saturday. Liel Abada will be wearing a t-shirt with Leon’s picture underneath his top on the day.

“He is also going to get a Celtic top into Parkhead for the team to sign. We have arranged for Leon’s picture to be shown during the game with a wee message on the big screen. Forever 14.”

Abada kept his promise after scoring the first goal of the game inside 10 minutes when he raced over to the Celtic dugout before holding up the t-shirt with Leon’s image printed on it in front of the Sky Sports cameras.