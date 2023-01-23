The 24-year-old has joined on a long-term contract from Swedish club Djurgårdens IF

Glasgow City have announced the signing of South African international Linda Motlhalo on a deal until the summer of 2025 from Swedish side Djurgårdens IF.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who has 62 caps and 16 goals for her country, started her career in her home town of Gauteng with JVW, the club run by former City defender Janine van Wyk.

She moved to National Women’s Soccer League side Houston Dash in 2018, before spending a year with Beijing Phoenix and later switching to Swedish football in 2020. She played 26 times for Djurgårdens scored just once in the top-flight last season.

Described as ‘a technically gifted player’ by the Scottish league leaders, Motlhalo made her first senior international appearance at the age of 17 and scored on her debut. She is now a key figure in Desiree Ellis’ side.

Already part of the national team squad at France 2019, Motlhalo is expected to compete at a World Cup Finals once again after helping her country win the Africa Cup of Nations just a few months ago, thereby securing their place in Australia/New Zealand this summer.

Motlhalo has earned comparisons with a Brazilian legend after being dubbed as the “Randfontein Ronaldinho”, which she explained “started as a joke”.

She told Glasgow City TV: “My agent said that sometimes the way you play is like Ronaldinho. He tweeted about it and people actually agreed with him, but it’s a lot of pressure because, I mean - Ronaldinho!”

“I am excited to have signed with Glasgow City. I am looking forward to new experiences and new adventures here and I look to develop further. I can’t wait to get this chapter started.”

Motlahlo was compared to Brazil legend Ronaldinho by her agent (Image: GCFC x Georgia Reynolds)

Interim City head coach Leanne Ross commented: “I am excited to announce the signing of Linda Motlhalo here at Glasgow City. Linda arrives with a wealth of experience on her cv from her time in some of the top leagues in the world and her impressive international career with South Africa.

“I have no doubt a player of Linda’s experience and technical ability will enhance our already talented squad, she is an exciting attacking talent who I am very much looking forward to working with.”

