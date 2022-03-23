This year’s charity fixture has been moved from Stamford Bridge after complaints about using the venue were received following UK government sanctions against Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

Line of Duty star and Celtic superfan Martin Compston will line up alongside one of his former Parkhead heroes in Robbie Keane for the Rest of the World against England after this year’s Soccer Aid teams were revealed.

The Greenock-born actor, who has featured in various charity matches involving Celtic in recent years, has signed up for a second consecutive year to take part in the event, which is aimed as raising money for Unicef to provide aid for children worldwide.

Since it was founded in 2006, Soccer Aid has featured some of the biggest sporting stars and celebrities, including the late Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane and American Actor Will Ferrell.

Wayne Rooney of England beats Martin Compston of Soccer Aid World XI during Soccer Aid for Unicef 2021 match between England and Soccer Aid World XI at Etihad Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

This year’s instalment promises to be another occasion to savour with big names from the football and entertainment industries set to lace up their boots once again and battle it out for the trophy.

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will face off against the world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, and Manchester United icon Patrice Evra.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne will make his debut as captain of the England side, with ex-England Women’s footballer Alex Scott and presenter Maya Jama hosting the event.

The charity match has already raised over £60million for Unicef and UK ambassador/co-creator of Soccer Aid, Robbie Williams will perform a half-time set featuring his 1997 hit single Angels.

He commented: “I already know that it is going to be one of the most special nights of my career - and I want as many of you as possible to be part of it. Tickets are selling fast, so I would urge people to snap them up while they are still available.”

Where is Soccer Aid 2022? When is the event and how can I watch it?

Soccer Aid 2022 will be held at the London Stadium in London for the first time on Sunday, June 12. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Built for the 2012 Olympics, the 80,000 capacity ground is now home to English Premier League side West Ham. The celebrity all-star game will be aired live on ITV and STV and, it will also be available to stream on the ITV hub.

In previous years, Soccer Aid has been held at Old Trafford, Wembley Stadium, Stamford Bridge and the Etihad Stadium. Last year’s match was staged in September due to Covid restrictions.

How can I buy tickets for Soccer Aid 2022?

You can buy Soccer Aid tickets online now via SEE tickets - prices start at £10 for children, £20 for adults and £75 for premium. Wheelchair and Ambulant Disabled tickets are available in various areas of the stadium, at the equivalent price bands.

Which celebrities and former players are taking part?

The Official Soccer Aid 2022 line-up has been confirmed with Harry Redknapp taking charge of the England team and legendary ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger leading the Rest of the World team.

England XI: Liam Payne (captain), Lucien Laviscount, Tom Grennan, Chunkz, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Fara Williams, Joe Cole, Alex Brooker, Damian Lewis, David Seamen

Rest of the World XI: Usain Bolt (captain), Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Partice Evra, Steven Bartlett, Robbie Keane