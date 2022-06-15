Linlithgow Rose Community FC 2008s won league by 10 points in fine season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been a wonderful season for Linlithgow Rose Community FC 2008s

An impressive league season in which the boys won 22, drew one and lost just one of their matches, also saw the team reach February’s League Cup final – they lost 1-0 to Livingston White at Albion Park in Broxburn – and have great runs in the Regional, County and Scottish Cups.

Late in the campaign, the boys also travelled south to compete in the Blackpool International Trophy where they came third against some impressive older opposition.

"We had been second in the A League in our first year,” said Linlithgow Rose CFC 2008s coach Peter Lyons.

"This year we’ve kicked on and won it by 10 points which is a pretty decent achievement.

"There had been a big turnover in the squad from the previous season with five new players which made a huge difference.

"Because we did so well in the cups we had only played three league games by January.

"From the start of April we were pretty much playing three games a week to catch up, so it was pretty intense.

"But our final league record was phenomenal, particularly over the last few weeks when we played about 10 games.

"We never won by streets, it was always like 1-0, 2-1. I spoke to a coach from one of the other teams and he said to me that he couldn’t believe how relentless the boys have been with the mentality to keep going and get over the line.

"The boys’ mentality has been different class.”

Lyons works with fellow coaches Brian Casey and Toni Shapoy, with the 2008s playing home matches at Xcite Linlithgow leisure centre.

The team thank sponsors Star Barber, Winning Transport Services and Euan McDavid Bathrooms for all their help this year.