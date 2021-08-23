Livingston 1-2 Motherwell: Grimmy ends grim run for super Steelmen with first pro goal for winner

Sean Kelly gets wiped out by his own goalkeeper Max Stryjek

The knives were out among some ’Well fans after the 1-0 loss at Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup the previous Saturday, which had followed on from failing to win in the opening two league games at home to Hibs (2-3) and away to St Johnstone (1-1).

But the win at Livi now has ’Well seventh in the fledgling Scottish Premiership standings on four points from three games, with the West Lothian side bottom of the table with no points.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet it could all have been so different, with ’Well going in 1-0 down at the interval against Livi when Alan Forrest’s trundler beat Liam Kelly who had no chance.

Graham Alexander shouts encouragement to his troops

This was harsh on ’Well who were the better side in the opening half.

But the Steelmen equalised just three minutes into the second half. A short corner was headed on by Juhani Ojala to Tony Watt, who helped the ball in at the back post from close range.

Livingston had a great opportunity to retake the lead when Jack Fitzwater's 50-yard pass fell perfectly for Odin Bailey, but rather than hit it first time, the striker took a touch and Kelly shut him down.

It was end to end now. A driving Liam Grimshaw run teed up a fine chance for Kaiyne Woolery, but he could not find the power or accuracy to beat Stryjek.

Liam Grimshaw lashes the rebound past Livi keeper Max Stryjek for the winning goal (Pics by Ian McFadyen)

There was then a moment of controversy when Stryjek and his own defender, substitute Kelly, collided on the edge of the box.

The ball ran free to Motherwell's Amaluzor, but the referee chose to stop the game with Kelly injured before the forward could roll it into the empty net.

Motherwell could have gone behind shortly afterwards, but Nicky Devlin slashed his shot high over the bar after being picked out by Jackson Longridge.

And that miss came back to haunt Livingston when Grimshaw was able to tap in from close range for his first career goal after Watt's initial effort had been saved.

'Well's Kaiyne Woolery tries to beat Nicky Devlin

Motherwell are back in league action this Saturday when they host Dundee, KO 3pm.

The visitors' Bevis Mugabe with Jason Holt

Callum Slattery gets away from Livi scorer Alan Forrest

Liam Kelly makes a flying late save to deny Livingston