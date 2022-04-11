Livingston 2-2 Motherwell: Late Lamie header fleeces Livi and sends ’Well into top six at Lions’ expense

Bevis Mugabe had initial effort on goal which preceded Lamie equaliser

Odin Bailey and Alan Forrest sent the hosts into a seemingly unassailable 2-0 lead with strikes in each half.

But Callum Slattery pulled one back for the Fir Park side after 72 minutes before ex-Livi player Lamie nodded home a loose ball from a corner in the third minute of time added on.

Delirious Motherwell fans spilled onto the pitch in delight at the leveller and Graham Alexander's outfit survived the remaining seconds to stay sixth, two points ahead of Hibernian and Livingston.

Jake Carroll was at fault for first Livi goal

Livi did most of the early pressing and Forrest looked threatening when he skipped past two challenges inside the box but his shot was deflected behind by Sean Goss.

Ayo Obileye then fired a shot from a tight angle into the side-netting at the back post after connecting with Forrest's corner.

But Livingston went ahead in the 26th minute with a neat finish from Bailey.

Scott Pittman and Forrest combined to set up the on-loan Birmingham forward inside the box and Bailey poked the ball past Liam Kelly from 12 yards.

Ricki Lamie was the late goal hero for Motherwell at Livingston (Library pics by Ian McFadyen)

Motherwell had a great chance at the start of the second half when Obileye's sliced clearance from Connor Shields' cross fell to Kevin van Veen at the back post. He took a touch before getting a shot away and Stryjek made an initial save before pouncing on a loose ball on his line.

Appeals for a Motherwell penalty were waved away by Don Robertson after Slattery went down under a challenge from Devlin before the home side doubled their lead in the 58th minute.

Bailey turned provider to find Forrest and the playmaker stroked a shot into the corner from inside the area.

Forrest could have had a third moments later from a similar position but fired his effort wide.

Lamie wins an aerial battle

Slattery pulled one back with a fierce drive from 25 yards low into the corner.

Lamie then struck after a corner had seen Bevis Mugabi’s initial effort come back off the crossbar.

Callum Slattery scored Motherwell's opener in fine style

Mugabi is celebrating being in top six