Martindale believes the Englishman has what it takes to play for both of Glasgow’s top two clubs

Livingston boss David Martindale has tipped Joel Nouble as a potential signing for Celtic or Rangers when the time comes for towering striker to leave the West Lothian club.

The Lions will trigger an option in the player’s contract to extend his deal by a further 12 months until the summer of 2024 and have no intentions of selling the player in the January transfer window. However, a summer departure could be on the cards for the 26-year-old, who has scored three goals in 20 appearances so far this term.

Martindale is expecting interest in the versatile attacker at the end of the season and reckons Nouble has all the right attributes that should make him of interest to clubs in the English Championship as well as the top two sides in Glasgow.

Joel Nouble put Livingston a goal up at Ibrox.

He said: “I actually spoke to the big man (on Wednesday) - Joel is not going anywhere in January. So if somebody wants to bid for him, it will have to be outrageous because I would be doing Livingston and the players in that dressing room a dis-service if I was to allow him to leave this building in January.

“Collectively we’ve got ambitions this year and Joel plays a huge part in that. He’s a very, very important player to us. I see Joel being elsewhere in the summer. I spoke to him and was very honest about that. I’d be surprised if we don’t see some interest in him because he can play as a 7, a 9 or an 11. His numbers are getting better, definitely in terms of the wide areas.

“I’d say outside of Celtic he is one of the best wingers in the Scottish Premiership. He’s been fantastic for us. He’ll be staying here in January unless something outrageous comes in, but hopefully he can leave the club in a very good place in the summer.