Livingston have a new owner as businessman John McIlvogue buys majority stake

Livingston host Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena in the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Glasgow-based businessman John McIlvogue has acquired a majority stake in the cinch Premiership club.

His other business interests include bakery, carpet and butcher firms.

A club statement read: “Baycup Ltd and John McIlvogue, their director, have successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Livingston Football Club Limited.

“Mr McIlvogue will take up a place on the board and fulfill the role of chief commercial officer from today.”

Chairman John Ward added: “I’m delighted to welcome the new owners to our club.

“We have, like many other businesses, suffered extreme financial pressure over recent years and for some time now have been in search of new investment and fresh leadership.

“It has been frustrating at times, but the new owner has provided strong assurances of immediate essential assistance, both financial and structural. Their ambitions align with ours, both short and longer term.

“We feel that we will now be able to meet the commercial challenges that exist when our ambition as a club is not only to compete in top tier Scottish football, but to exceed previous achievements.

“I look forward to working with John and his team.”