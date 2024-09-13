Man Utd and AC Milan hero David Beckham aimed Rangers fury at Willie Collum as ex-ref recalls 'claim to fame'
Former Rangers hitman Kris Boyd and newly-appointed SFA Head of Refereeing Willie Collum have learned they both have more in common than they originally thought in terms of accepting retirement and rather surprisingly one global superstar.
Collum, who has officiated some of the biggest games in world football including the Glasgow derby, hung up his whistle after more than 30 years earlier this summer to take up his new role at Hampden Park. The 45-year-old has been doing his media rounds this week to promote the launch of the new monthly VAR Review show, aimed to give fans a unique insight into controversial decisions throughout the season.
Boyd and Collum have had their fair share of run-ins on the pitch over the years, and the latter recalled one memorable moment when he was given an earful by Manchester United hero David Beckham during AC Milan’s friendly clash with Rangers at Ibrox in 2009.
Discussing some of the most challenging players he’s refereed in his career, Collum told The Warm-Up: “My claim to fame is that Beckham gave me a really hard time in a friendly one night, Rangers vs AC Milan. He came in at the end of the game and gave me his top and apologised so that's my claim to fame.”
Ex-Gers striker Kris Boyd was part of Walter Smith’s side that night, but it wasn't until a few years down the line during his spell in the MLS with Portland Timbers that he got his hands on Beckham's LA Galaxy shirt.
He added: “That’s us both got something in common with Beckham - the strip I got signed in America. I asked Robbie Keane if he’d get it signed. So, he disappears with it, and comes back: To Chris, all the best, David Beckham. ‘Kris’, spelt ‘C H R I S’... I just thought - fair play. Absolute nobody!”
