David Beckham played at Ibrox during a 2009 friendly with star-studded AC Milan | AFP via Getty Images

The global superstar was part of a star-studded AC Milan side that played at Ibrox during a friendly in 2009

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers hitman Kris Boyd and newly-appointed SFA Head of Refereeing Willie Collum have learned they both have more in common than they originally thought in terms of accepting retirement and rather surprisingly one global superstar.

Collum, who has officiated some of the biggest games in world football including the Glasgow derby, hung up his whistle after more than 30 years earlier this summer to take up his new role at Hampden Park. The 45-year-old has been doing his media rounds this week to promote the launch of the new monthly VAR Review show, aimed to give fans a unique insight into controversial decisions throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyd and Collum have had their fair share of run-ins on the pitch over the years, and the latter recalled one memorable moment when he was given an earful by Manchester United hero David Beckham during AC Milan’s friendly clash with Rangers at Ibrox in 2009.

Willie Collum and Kris Boyd were this week's guests on“The Warm-Up” Presented by William Hill | “The Warm-Up” Presented by William Hill

Discussing some of the most challenging players he’s refereed in his career, Collum told The Warm-Up: “My claim to fame is that Beckham gave me a really hard time in a friendly one night, Rangers vs AC Milan. He came in at the end of the game and gave me his top and apologised so that's my claim to fame.”

Ex-Gers striker Kris Boyd was part of Walter Smith’s side that night, but it wasn't until a few years down the line during his spell in the MLS with Portland Timbers that he got his hands on Beckham's LA Galaxy shirt.

He added: “That’s us both got something in common with Beckham - the strip I got signed in America. I asked Robbie Keane if he’d get it signed. So, he disappears with it, and comes back: To Chris, all the best, David Beckham. ‘Kris’, spelt ‘C H R I S’... I just thought - fair play. Absolute nobody!”