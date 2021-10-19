Manager Derek Wilson and his coaching staff sacked by Bellshill Athletic

Friday’s dismissals meant that Bellshill were unable to fulfil their home league game against Maryhill on Saturday, which is expected to see the Glasgow side given a 3-0 win.
Bellshill secretary Gayle Cornes told the Times and Speaker: “On many occasions, we as a committee requested a meeting with the full squad to advise the full team of who the committee were, what each person’s role was, the division of the club.
"And we were told that that was basically a manager’s responsibility.
"After the Monday night, Derek came back after a meeting with the players and gave us an ultimatum that if one of our committee members was not removed, he would not be fielding a team for Saturday’s game.
"I’ve got no idea what annoyed Derek about the committee member. The committee feel that we can’t allow a manager to give us any ultimatums like that.
"I did seek advice on it and felt he had given us no option but to relieve him of his duties.”
Former Carluke Rovers manager Wilson had been in charge at Rockburn Park since April 2020. He has departed with Bellshill ninth in the West of Scotland League Conference A table with 23 points from 14 games.
Applications have been received for the vacant role and Gayle expects the new manager to be in place for Bellshill’s league game at Maybole Juniors this Saturday.