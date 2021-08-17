Mark Weir: Carluke Rovers injury crisis meant just nine players turned up at Monday training

Dillan Duddy scores for Carluke in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Glasgow United (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

Rovers are down in 12th place in West of Scotland League Conference B with seven points from eight games, having lost 4-1 at home to St Cadoc’s last Wednesday and 3-1 at Glasgow United on Saturday.

But gaffer Mark Weir revealed that there have been extenuating circumstances.

Weir told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “On Saturday it was missed chances, slack goals lost, yet playing really well but it’s not getting us anywhere.

"It doesn’t help that I’m down to the bare bones with eight out injuried and another one isolating.

"Midweek games are taking their toll on us now. That’s not an excuse, but we’ll just need to ride this storm just now and get on with it.

"I had nine at training on Monday. I’ve been at the Rovers for 22 years and it’s the worst I’ve ever seen it.

"I just think the five weeks of playing midweek games has taken its toll on everybody. Playing on a Wednesday and a Saturday has knocked everybody for fun.

“I’ve got a guy who is playing through the pain barrier for me because of it.

"Hopefully within the next two to three weeks everybody will gradually start to come back and then it will give myself and Kenny (assistant boss Kenny Neill) a headache to pick a strong team.

"Since myself and Kenny came in I’ve not been able to do that.”

Rovers will likely draft in under-20s players to make a squad for the home league game against this Wednesday, KO 8.30pm.

It’s then into Macron Scottish Junior Cup first round action this Saturday as they host Sunnybank, with the winners likely to land a money spinning home tie against Ayrshire giants Auchinleck Talbot in the second round, assuming Talbot see off Montrose Roselea.

Weir, who will miss the game as he’s at a friend’s wedding, said: “Kenny will be in charge for that one.

"It’s a game I could have been doing without due to injuries but there is a big incentive with the chance to probably play Auchinleck in the second round.

"I look to win every game, especially when it’s at home.